Harris, Smallwood arrested in OKC

By KEN MILAM

Ledger/LCJ Correspondent

Two LeFlore County residents wanted for allegedly selling stolen property at a Spiro flea market were arrested over the weekend following a police chase in Oklahoma City.

Wesley Harris and Christina Smallwood were being held in Oklahoma County, where they likely will face charges relating to the pursuit. They are wanted in LeFlore County for knowingly concealing stolen property and other charges.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.