Graveside services set for Mary Bourne

CAMERON – Graveside services for Mary Sue Bourne, 69, of Cameron, are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services.

She was born May 10, 1951 in Poteau to Reatha Smith and passed away Aug. 8, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

