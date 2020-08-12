Graveside services planned for Barbara Fulsom

Graveside funeral services for Barbara J. Fulsom, 88, of Heavener, are Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Weldon Cemetery in Weldon, Texas.

Services are under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Services of Poteau.

She was born Jan. 13, 1932. in Ardmore, to Raymond and Lora (Thomason) Jones, and passed away Aug. 10, 2020 in Heavener.

