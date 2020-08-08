Fierro advances to U.S. Amateur round of 16

ROCKVILLE, Md. – Oklahoma State sophomore Isabella Fierro advanced all the way to the round of 16 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club before bowing out to Kennedy Swan of Ole Miss, 2-and-1.

Ranked as high as No. 28 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Fierro posted back-to-back rounds of 74 to advance into the U.S. Amateur knockout rounds.

In Thursday’s round of 64, she took down Gina Kim of Duke thanks to a 15-foot putt on the 19th hole, followed by a 3-and-2 victory over Texas A&M’s Courtney Dow on Friday morning.

Fierro won the first two holes against Swann, but the Ole Miss senior took four of the next seven. The Cowgirl tied things up on the par-3 13th, but Swann took No. 14 and No. 17 to clinch the match.

