DJ, big hitters atop tight leaderboard

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Saturday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By JIM LITKE AP Sports Writer

The bad news: The final-round “Battle of the Titans” golf fans have been clamoring for — Brooks “Big Game” Koepka vs. Bryson “The Brain” DeChambeau with a tournament on the line — won’t be coming to a PGA Championship near you. At least not on this Sunday.

The good: If Saturday’s Round 3 at TPC Harding Park is any indication of what’s to come, the first major of this COVID-19 season won’t lack for fireworks.

Koepka, the two-time defending champion, faced a gut check after making three straight bogeys and promptly responded by birdieing two of his last three holes to shoot 69 and stay two shots of the lead. Even gutsier, perhaps, was Koepka’s post-round interview performance, which resembled a major leaguer walking over to the opposing dugout and daring anyone inside to come out and fight.

