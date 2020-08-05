Deputies seize suspected meth

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

More than 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine was seized last week by LeFlore County sheriff’s deputies.

The bust occurred when Deputy Wes Wiles was attempting to locate a suspect with outstanding felony warrants in the Murry Spur area in the northern part of the county, according to Sgt Terry Winn.

The bust occurred about 11 p.m. Friday and resulted in a brief car chase, one arrest and three people escaping on foot into nearby woods.

