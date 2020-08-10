Death notice for Stephen Post

Stephen T. Post, 78, was born Aug. 5, 1942 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to D’Andre (Holstein) Post and Gordon Post, Sr. and passed away Aug. 9, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Post; daughter Karen Surrisco and husband Fran; two granddaughters Sarah Marshall and Shannon Surrisco; and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.