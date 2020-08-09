Death notice for Ronald Sawyers

POTEAU – Graveside services for Ronald Ray Sawyers, 82, of Poteau, were Wednesday at the Vaughn Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, Aug.3, 2020 in Poteau and was born May 14, 1938 in Coalgate to Leroy and Flora Mae (Alford) Sawyers.

