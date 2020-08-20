Death notice for Neal Williams

GILMER, Texas – Neal Williams, 82, of Gilmer, Texas passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 and was born March 21, 1938 in Poteau to Reginald Bell and Nancy Ann (Willis) Williams.

Services will be held at a later date, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.