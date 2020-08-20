Death notice for Neal Williams

Home 2020 August Death notice for Neal Williams

GILMER, Texas – Neal Williams, 82, of Gilmer, Texas passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 and was born March 21, 1938 in Poteau to Reginald Bell and Nancy Ann (Willis) Williams.

Services will be held at a later date, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Obituaries and death notices / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Services planned for Nancy Newnam
Services planned for Wilma Phillips
Memorial service planned for Timothy Wright
Read More
Death notice for Jerry Byous
Services planned for Mitchell Ledford
Death notice for Mary French
Services set for Jervin Mosley
Read More
Celebration planned for Cook

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar