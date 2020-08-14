Death notice for Michael Hanson

Michael Lee Hanson, 28, of Muse passed away Aug. 9, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

He was born April 24, 1992 to Victor Hanson and Myria Vanriette in Tulsa.

No services will be held. Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau is handling the arrangements.

