Death notice for Michael Hanson

Home 2020 August Death notice for Michael Hanson

Michael Lee Hanson, 28, of Muse passed away Aug. 9, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

He was born April 24, 1992 to Victor Hanson and Myria Vanriette in Tulsa.

No services will be held. Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau is handling the arrangements.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Obituaries and death notices / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Obituary for Beverly Embrey
Services planned for ‘Red’ Cloud
Read More
Obituary for Howard Bandy Sr. of Poteau
Services planned for Wilma Phillips
Services set for Jervin Mosley
Read More
Celebration planned for Cook
Read More
Death notice for Jerry Byous
Services planned for Mitchell Ledford

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar