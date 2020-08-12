Death notice for Evelyn Momberg

Evelyn Therese Momberg, 81, of Heavener, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Heavener and was born Nov. 25, 1938 in Modesto, California to Joseph and Mary (Oliviera) Madruga.

Memorial services will be held in California, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Surviving family members are her son, Richard Turner; and brother, Robert Madruga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Nelson; and her brother, Joseph “Bud” Madruga.

