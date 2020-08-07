Death notice for Ella Barnes

SPIRO – Ella Lorene Barnes, 88, of Spiro, was born Sept. 21, 1931 in the Race Track Community to Roy and Edith (Greenwood) Sebo, and passed away Aug. 6, 2020 in Spiro.

The family will hold private graveside services, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

Surviving family members are two daughters Carol Lue Brigance and husband James of Poteau, and Caren Sue Bradberry and Dan of Talihina; two sons Marion Eugene McKinzie and wife Brenda of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Robert Don Barnes of Spiro; sisters Mary Ann Harris of Spiro and Helen Boydston of Spiro; brother Jerry Sebo of Spiro; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Barnes; parents; Roy and Edith Sebo; sister, Aline Crowder; and brothers Roy Eugene Sebo, Charles Sebo, Billy Sebo and Glenn Sebo.

