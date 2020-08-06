Death notice for Alicia Brasier

BOKOSHE – Alicia Renee Brasier, 49, of Bokoshe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and was born Sept. 1, 1970 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to Jeffery and Patsy Lou (Kuykendall) Lohman.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Brasier; sons Jeffery Hutcherson and Brooklyn, Jesse Brasier and Erin, and Kyle Brasier; mother Pat Lohman and Jeff; sister Dustie Lowe and Tracy; grandchildren Rylee, Zoe, Terry and Briar Brasier, and Brynlee Hutcherson; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Judy and Tom Duncan.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Louise and Paul Kuydendall, and Robert and Lois Lohman; and great granddaughter, Cloie Bartley.

