Curtis Flaherty service is Saturday

SPIRO – Funeral service for Curtis Albert Flaherty, 69 of Spiro, is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born May 12, 1951 in Spiro to Thomas Albert and Ethel Lavada (Moore) Flaherty and passed away July 29, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Surviving family members are his daughter, Kathleen Perea; his son, Tommy Flaherty; three sisters Marie Maida, Debbie Johnson and Irene McKinney; one brother, Thomas Flaherty; 10 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth “Pinky” Marie Flaherty; parents Albert and Ethel Flaherty; his son, Randy Flaherty, his grandson, Christopher David Flaherty; and three sisters Colleen Freeman, Francis Massey and Lois Boone.