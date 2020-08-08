Cowgirl soccer picked second in poll

IRVING, Texas — Defending regular season conference champion Oklahoma State was picked to finish second in the Big 12 standings in 2020 in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Texas Tech is the Big 12 favorite, garnering six first-place votes, while the Cowgirls collected three first-place votes. TCU came in third followed by TCU, West Virginia and Texas. Kansas occupied the sixth spot ahead of Baylor, who also received a first-place vote; Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State rounded out the poll.

