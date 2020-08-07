Cowboy schedule features 10-top 100 teams

STILLWATER – The 2020-21 Oklahoma State basketball non-conference schedule could potentially feature three regular-season conference champions, 10 teams that finished in the top-100 of the 2020 N.E.T. Rankings and eight squads that won 18 games or more despite the shortened season.

According to last season’s final N.E.T. Rankings, the Cowboys faced 24 games against “Quadrant 1” and “Quadrant 2” opponents in 2019-20 – the most in the nation. When combined with the 2021 Big 12 Conference slate, OSU could once again challenge for the national lead in 2020-21.

According to KenPom, the Cowboys have faced a national top-15 schedule in three of the last four seasons (No. 14 in 2019-20). In last year’s N.E.T. Rankings, six of OSU’s potential non-con opponents in 2020-21 would qualify as “Quadrant 1” games, not counting the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge opponent that will be announced at a later date.

