County coronavirus cases continue to grow

LeFlore County added 15 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Six of the cases were in Heavener, three in Poteau and Spiro, while Arkoma, Cameron and Wister each had one case.

The county has now had 354 cases with 126 active cases and 228 recoveries. The most active cases are Heavener with 41. Poteau and Talihina both have 20.

