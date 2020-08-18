Coronavirus update 8-18-2020

LeFlore County had 10 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Poteau had five new cases, Howe two, while Arkoma, Cameron and Wister each had one.

The county has 125 active cases with Heavener and Poteau both with 34.

