Coronavirus update 8-17-2020

LeFlore County had six new coronavirus cases Monday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Heavener and Poteau both had two new cases, Cameron and Howe each had one.

LeFlore County currently has 142 active cases. Overall, there have been 460 cases with 316 recoveries.

