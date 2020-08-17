Coronavirus update 8-16-2020

LeFlore County had 10 new coronavirus cases Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Heavener had four, Poteau two, while Howe, Pocola, Talihina and Wister each had one. The county has now had 454 cases with 141 active cases. Heavener had 42 and Poteau 31.

Heavener and Poteau also have had the most cases. Heavener has had 104 while Poteau’s total was 94.

