Coronavirus update 8-15-2020

LeFlore County reported 15 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Poteau had seven new cases, Heavener and Talihina each had two, while Arkoma, Bokoshe, Pocola and Spiro each had one new case.

There are currently 139 active cases with Heavener having 41 and Poteau 32.

