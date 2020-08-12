Coronavirus update 8-12-2020

LeFlore County had an additional 16 coronavirus cases Wednesday in the latest report from the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Poteau had seven new cases, Heavener four, Spiro three while Arkoma and Bokoshe each had one.

LeFlore County has had 402 cases with 142 active cases and 260 recoveries. Heavener continues to have the most active cases with 37.

