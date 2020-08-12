Coronavirus update 8-12-2020

Home 2020 August Coronavirus update 8-12-2020

LeFlore County had an additional 16 coronavirus cases Wednesday in the latest report from the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Poteau had seven new cases, Heavener four, Spiro three while Arkoma and Bokoshe each had one.

LeFlore County has had 402 cases with 142 active cases and 260 recoveries. Heavener continues to have the most active cases with 37.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Ewing tests positive for COVID-19
Most coronavirus patients recover
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 79
Officials hoping for slowdown of virus
Virus deaths top 600,000
Oklahoma schools closed as infections rise
Read More
County coronavirus cases continue to grow
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-18-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar