Coronavirus update 8-11-2020

LeFlore County had 14 new cases of coronavirus in the latest report Tuesday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Heavener and Spiro both had four new cases, Poteau had three, Howe two and Talihina one.

Heavener has the most active cases with 34. There are currently 123 active cases in the county, 98 new cases in the last seven days.

