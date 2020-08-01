Coronavirus cases in LeFlore County go up again

LeFlore County nearly doubled the previous record high for new coronavirus cases in a day with 36 cases Friday.

Heavener had the biggest increase with 14 new cases, Cameron had seven, Bokoshe five, Poteau and Spiro three, Talihina two, Howe and Pocola each have one.

In active cases, Poteau and Talihina both have 20, Heavener 17, Spiro 13, Bokoshe 12, Cameron nine, Pocola seven, Wister six, Arkoma and Howe three, Panama two and Shady Point.

The county has had 252 cases, 129 recoveries and currently has 113 active cases.

