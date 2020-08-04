Commissioners approve roofing contract

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners approved a $16,600 contract with Total Roofing Solutions on Monday to repair the leaking courthouse roof. The contract calls for the work to be completed within 120 days.

The board also approved the sale of self-contained breathing apparatus from the Howe Volunteer Fire Department to SOS Fire Equipment for $3,550.

