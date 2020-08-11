CASC launches blended learning platform

Home 2020 August CASC launches blended learning platform

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has launched VikingFlex, or Carl Albert blended learning.

VikingFlex courses are now available to take in the classroom, or through Zoom from anywhere with internet access. No additional fees have been added.

To enroll go to the CASC website at carlalbert.edu and use the section number that can be found in either the web/online or individual campus section.

For more information, call (918) 647-1372.

Enrollment is open through Aug. 24.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
CASC students take field trip
CASC builds on transfer agreements
Read More
Mullin speaks at CASC
CASC sets enrollment dates for spring
Deadlines approaching at CASC
Crisis Service makes presentation at CASC
CASC enrollment starts Monday
Read More
CASC holds Harvest Carnival

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar