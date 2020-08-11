CASC launches blended learning platform

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has launched VikingFlex, or Carl Albert blended learning.

VikingFlex courses are now available to take in the classroom, or through Zoom from anywhere with internet access. No additional fees have been added.

To enroll go to the CASC website at carlalbert.edu and use the section number that can be found in either the web/online or individual campus section.

For more information, call (918) 647-1372.

Enrollment is open through Aug. 24.

