Calendar of events for 8-17-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Hodgen School first day of classes

Funeral service for Wilma Faye Stephens

High school softball: Roland at Heavener; Howe at Hulbert; Muldrow at Poteau; Smithville at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Cameron at Wister; Bokoshe, Buffalo Valley at Whitesboro

