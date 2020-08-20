Calendar of events 8-20-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Thursday

Heavener Schools open

Memorial service for Keith Baker

Funeral service for Jerry Brown Sr.

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin

High school softball: Heavener at Okmulgee Tournament; Howe at Panama; Muldrow at Wister; Spiro at Poteau; Whitesboro at Cameron

High school baseball: Cameron, Whitesboro at EOSC Tournament

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59

Poteau football pep rally 6 p.m. at Costner Stadium

LeFlore County Bass Club Thursday night jackpot tournament at Wards Landing on Wister Lake

Heavener Utilities Authority/City Council meet 6 p.m.

