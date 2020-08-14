Calendar of events 8-14-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Friday

Funeral service for James A. Rainwater

Funeral service for Nancy Newnam

High school softball: Heavener in Gore Tournament; Howe, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Poteau at Wilburton Festival

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Stuart; Cameron, Whitesboro at CASC Tournament.

See the calendar for the next week and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.