Calendar of events 8-13-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’
Graveside funeral services for Barbara Fulsom
Funeral services for Aubrey Goodwin
High school softball: Heavener at Gore Tournament; Howe, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Talihina at Wister; Clayton at Bokoshe
High school baseball: Bokoshe at Kiowa; Cameron, Whitesboro at CASC Tournament
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59
LeFlore County Bass Club Thursday night jackpot tournament at Wards Landing on Wister Lake
See the calendar for the next week and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.
Comments
No comment yet.