Birx continues to push for wearing masks

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, meets with local media Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., to talk about ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the area. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)

TULSA (AP) — A top White House coronavirus adviser continued to press Sunday for people to cover their faces and to social distance to fight the global pandemic during a stop in Oklahoma, where Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has resisted imposing a statewide mask order.

Dr. Deborah Birx led the roundtable discussion at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa. The meeting was closed to journalists, but state and local officials who attended told the Tulsa World that Birx was unwavering on the necessity for masks and distancing in public.

“She said she came to Oklahoma, as she is other states, asking people to change their behavior to protect others,” said Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public schools.

Craig Hall

Craig Hall

