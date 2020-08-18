Big Creek Baptist Church to hold revival

The Big Creek Baptist Church will hold revival services Aug. 30 through Sept. 2

The church is at 51918 Haw Creek Road in Heavener.

Bro. Sonny Simpson will be the evangelist. The Batchelor Family will provide music for Sunday services.

The Sunday morning service is at 10 a.m. with the night services at 6 p.m.

