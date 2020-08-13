Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

Baylor coach Dave Aranda could see a weight being lifted off the shoulders of his players during a meeting Tuesday night, when word began to filter out that the Big 12 Conference would attempt to play football this fall.

“You could just see the joy,” Aranda said. “Everyone was smiling. Guys were cracking jokes, were excited.”

Months of uncertainty had finally given the Bears and their conference rivals the slightest bit of clarity. If all goes according to plan, they will take the field for a non-conference game next month, then begin a round-robin league schedule on Sept. 26 with the intention of crowning a Big 12 champion on Dec. 12 near Dallas.