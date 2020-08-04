Big 12 adopts 9+1 football schedule

The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

The start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games.

