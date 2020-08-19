Area sports scoreboard 8-18-2020

Fast pitch softball
Haskell 8, Heavener 2
Haskell 6, Heavener 4
Howe 8, Wilburton 5
Keota 17, Bokoshe 0
Keota 16, Bokoshe 2
LeFlore 7, Porum 0
Panama 4, Colcord 3
Panama 11, Wister 6
Pocola 15, Keys 0
Poteau 8, Sallisaw 4
Red Oak 9, Caddo 7
Hartshorne 12, Talihina 0
Fall baseball
Howe 12, Cameron 3
Howe 2, Cameron 0
Red Oak 8, Roff 3
To report scores or other information, send an email to [email protected]
Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.
Comments
No comment yet.