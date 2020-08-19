Area sports scoreboard 8-18-2020

Fast pitch softball

Haskell 8, Heavener 2

Haskell 6, Heavener 4

Howe 8, Wilburton 5

Keota 17, Bokoshe 0

Keota 16, Bokoshe 2

LeFlore 7, Porum 0

Panama 4, Colcord 3

Panama 11, Wister 6

Pocola 15, Keys 0

Poteau 8, Sallisaw 4

Red Oak 9, Caddo 7

Hartshorne 12, Talihina 0

Fall baseball

Howe 12, Cameron 3

Howe 2, Cameron 0

Red Oak 8, Roff 3

To report scores or other information, send an email to [email protected]

