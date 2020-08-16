Area sports scoreboard 8-15-2020

Fast pitch softball

Gore 10, Heavener 5

Howe 8, Panama 7

Howe 6, Whitesboro 5

Poteau 4, LeFlore 2

Whitesboro 7, Panama 1

Fall baseball

LeFlore 10, Howe 2

Red Oak 11, Wister 5

Whitesboro 4, McCurtain 3

LeFlore 9, Whitesboro 1

To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected]

