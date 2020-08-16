Area sports scoreboard 8-15-2020

Fast pitch softball
Gore 10, Heavener 5
Howe 8, Panama 7
Howe 6, Whitesboro 5
Poteau 4, LeFlore 2
Whitesboro 7, Panama 1
Fall baseball
LeFlore 10, Howe 2
Red Oak 11, Wister 5
Whitesboro 4, McCurtain 3
LeFlore 9, Whitesboro 1
To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected]
