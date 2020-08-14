Area sports scoreboard 8-13-2020

Fast pitch softball

Beggs 1, Spiro 0

Beggs 8, Spiro 3

Heavener 13, Canadian 0

Heavener 1, Eufaula 0

Howe 7, Pittsburg 0

LeFlore 11, Clayton 1

Wister 12, Talihina 0

Fall baseball

Kiowa 12, Bokoshe 0

