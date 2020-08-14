Area sports scoreboard 8-13-2020

Home 2020 August Area sports scoreboard 8-13-2020

Area sports scoreboard 8-13-2020

Fast pitch softball

Beggs 1, Spiro 0

Beggs 8, Spiro 3

Heavener 13, Canadian 0

Heavener 1, Eufaula 0

Howe 7, Pittsburg 0

LeFlore 11, Clayton 1

Wister 12, Talihina 0

Fall baseball

Kiowa 12, Bokoshe 0

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Baseball, Fast-pitch softball, Softball, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Area sports scoreboard 1-9-2020
Area sports scoreboard 8-10-2020
Area sports scoreboard 2-11-2020
Area scoreboard 2-14-2020
Read More
Area sports scoreboard 2-7-2020
Area sports scoreboard 2-17-2020
Area sports scoreboard 2-8-2020
Area sports scoreboard 9-20-19

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar