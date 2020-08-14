Area sports scoreboard 8-13-2020
Fast pitch softball
Beggs 1, Spiro 0
Beggs 8, Spiro 3
Heavener 13, Canadian 0
Heavener 1, Eufaula 0
Howe 7, Pittsburg 0
LeFlore 11, Clayton 1
Wister 12, Talihina 0
Fall baseball
Kiowa 12, Bokoshe 0
