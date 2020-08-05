Area fishing report 8-5-2020

Broken Bow: July 31. Elevation 4 3/4 ft. below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 31. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass excellent on jigs, shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam and around creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and topwater lures around coves main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on goldfish, hotdogs, slabs, and worms around river channel, river mouth, and sandbar. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 31. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, crickets, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 31. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, and spinnerbaits around channels, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 31. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, and spinnerbaits around coves, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, and punch bait below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 31. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, crawfish, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, grubs, hot dogs, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on crickets, goldfish, grubs, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, and around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 1. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels, flats, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: July 31. Elevation below normal, water cloudy and 86 degrees. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, grasshoppers, hotdogs, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.