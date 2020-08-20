Area fishing report 8-19-2020

Blue River: August 18. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait along channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, and worms around brush structure, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: August 14. Elevation below average, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and around standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 14. Elevation normal, water 81 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Alligator gar good on live bait and bowfishing below and around the dam. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and topwater lures below and around the dam. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, and worms below the dam, and around the dam, main lake, and river mouth. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 14. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 14. Elevation below average, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around points, rocks, and standing timber. White and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig and topwater lures around coves and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 14. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and hot dogs around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 14. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines, and tailwater. Bluegill sunfish, green sunfish, and redear sunfish good on crickets, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around docks, sand bar, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 14. Elevation normal, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: August 16. Elevation rising, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jigs and plastics around brush structure, standing timber, and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Flathead catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: August 14. Elevation below average, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

