Area fishing report 8-13-2020

Blue River: August 11. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around brush structure, channels and rocks. Concentrate on longer, deeper pools for catfish. When the sun is high try finding a shade tree to cast under. People have also been doing well floating a bait under a cork so they don’t get hung up as much on the bottom. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, channels, creek channels and rocks. Bass fishing has been better in lower light hours so the morning and evenings. Bass seem to be concentrated closer to the falls where there is some moving water. Just like the catfishing once the sun is up try casting into shady spots. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines. The sunfish bite has been pretty good target these fish around the shorelines where there is some slack water. They typically congregate so where you find one there should be more. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: August 7. Elevation below average, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 8. Elevation normal, water 81 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html.Alligator gar good on shad and bow fishing below the dam, along the dam and shallows. Striped bass excellent on cut bait, jigs, plastic baits, shad and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Spotted and largemouth bass good on bill baits, nymphs, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 7. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around creek channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 7. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, plastics and topwater lures around coves, flats, points and rocks. White bass slow on topwater lures and look for surfacing schools around coves, main lake and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 7. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves and channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam and around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 7. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad and sunfish below the dam, around the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around coves, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 7. Elevation below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: August 9. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures along channels and flats. Crappie fair on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: August 7. Elevation below average, water 85 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam and around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

