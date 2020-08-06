Area calendar of events 8-6-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Thursday

Funeral service for Wendell Stacy

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59

LeFlore County Bass Club Thursday night jackpot tournament at Wards Landing on Wister Lake

Heavener Utilities Authority/City Council meet 6 p.m.

