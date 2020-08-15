Area calendar of events 8-15-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Saturday
LeFlore County Bass Club summer open at Wards Landing on Wister Lake
Funeral services for James Futch
High school softball: Howe, Panama, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Poteau at Wilburton Festival
High school baseball: Cameron, Whitesboro at CASC Tournament
See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.
Comments
No comment yet.