Area calendar of events 8-15-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Saturday

LeFlore County Bass Club summer open at Wards Landing on Wister Lake

Funeral services for James Futch

High school softball: Howe, Panama, Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament; Poteau at Wilburton Festival

High school baseball: Cameron, Whitesboro at CASC Tournament

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.