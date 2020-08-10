Area calendar of events 8-10-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Whitesboro enrollment

LeFlore County Hospital Authority special governing board meeting 10 a.m.

High school softball: Heavener at Roland; Central Sallisaw at Howe; Wister at Keota; Bokoshe at Arkoma

High school baseball: Bokoshe at McCurtain; Cameron at Battiest; Whitesboro, Oilton at Varnum

Heavener, Howe, LeFlore, Poteau school boards meet

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simon’s

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.