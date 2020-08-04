Another 15 coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

LeFlore County had 15 new coronavirus cases Monday, in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Heavener had six new cases, Poteau four, Panama three, and Howe and Talihina each had one.

Poteau has 26 active cases, Heavener 25, Talihina 23, Bokoshe 15, Cameron 10, Spiro nine, Pocola seven, Howe four, Panama three, Shady Point and Wister two.

LeFlore County has had 275 cases with 128 active and 147 recoveries.

