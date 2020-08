Agenda for county commissioners 8-17-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) TABLED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING: DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION TO CLOSE COURTHOUSE AUGUST 25, 2020 DUE TO RUNOFF ELECTIONS.

(15.) DISCUSS WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION TO DETERMINE TANK OWNERSHIP.

(16.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE AGREEMENT WITH VIRIDIS OK, LLC REGARDING PARTICIPATION WELL IN SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 22 EAST.

(17.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE TORT CLAIM AS SUBMITTED BY EMILY ROBINSON.

(18.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY ACCEPT LETTER AS SUBMITTED BY DANIELLE DEDMON AS RESIGNATION FROM THE HOSPITAL AUTHORITY BOARD.

(19.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION DECLARING 1987 JOHN DEERE BACKHOE AS SURPLUS COUNTY PROPERTY ALLOWING BACKHOE TO BE SOLD OR TRADED.

(20.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE TORT CLAIM AS SUBMITTED BY JEFFREY L. EDWARDS WITH FLYNN, EDWARDS, AND O’NEAL, PLLC ON BEHALF OF JOE D. UNDERWOOD, II.

(21. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE KEDDO/REAP CLOSE-OUT DOCUMENT FOR REAP PROJECT #K4022-20-HOD.

(22.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE REVISED RECEIVING AND REQUISITIONING OFFICERS LIST FOR COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND COUNTY OFFICES.

(23.) MEET WITH CED#3 REPRESENTATIVES FOR DISCUSSION REGARDING CIRB 8 YEAR PLANS.

(24.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(25.) ADJOURN.

