7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals’ series last weekend was postponed, and the team is being tested daily.

