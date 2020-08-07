7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive

Home 2020 August 7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals’ series last weekend was postponed, and the team is being tested daily.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Baseball, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Baseball players say talks futile
Stars still shined in 1981 shortened season
A-Rod homers for 3,000th hit
Read More
MLB players offer 114-game season
Read More
Majors confronting short time period
MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start
MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans
Read More
Baker wins debut as Astros top M’s

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar