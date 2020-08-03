3 Texas officers shot by gunman

By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY Associated Press

Three police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Officers were still on the scene in Cedar Park early Monday morning, the police department tweeted.

Authorities responded to a call about 3:10 p.m. Sunday at a home off Natalie Cove from a mother who said her son kicked in the door of the home, Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said during a news conference near the scene.

