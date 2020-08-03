3 county teams in Whitesboro Tournament

WHITESBORO – Three LeFlore County fast pitch softball teams will compete in the Whitesboro Tournament Thursday.

The host Whitesboro team will be joined by Howe and Panama.

Panama takes on Clayton at 11 a.m., Whitesboro battles Battiest at 1:15 p.m. and Howe goes up against the Pittsburg/Smithville winner at 3:45 p.m.

