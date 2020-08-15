15 new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

LeFlore County had 15 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Talihina had seven new cases, Heavener five, Poteau two, while Cameron, Howe and Spiro each had one new case.

In active cases, Heavener has 27, Talihina 25, Poteau 23, Bokoshe 14, Cameron 10, Spiro nine, Pocola six, Howe five, Shady Point and Wister two, while Arkoma and Panama both have one case.

Oklahoma had 861 new cases Tuesday with 15 deaths and 1,154 recoveries.

Overall, the state has had 39,463 cases, 566 deaths and 32,319 recoveries. There are 6,578 active cases. The 15 deaths set a new daily record, breaking the 14 deaths from July 28.

The United States reported 57,540 new cases, 1,399 deaths and 15,533 recoveries Tuesday. Overall, the country has had 4,771,080 cases, 156,801 deaths and 1,528,979 recoveries. Active cases currently total 2,273,093.

