12 new virus cases reported Sunday

LeFlore County had 12 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the lowest daily total since the eight on Aug. 2.

Howe had four new cases, Heavener had three, Arkoma and Poteau each had two and Cameron had one.

The county has 135 active cases with Heavener having 43 and Poteau has 21. Total cases are 366 with 231 recoveries.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

