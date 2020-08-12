12 new virus cases reported Sunday

LeFlore County had 12 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the lowest daily total since the eight on Aug. 2.

Howe had four new cases, Heavener had three, Arkoma and Poteau each had two and Cameron had one.

The county has 135 active cases with Heavener having 43 and Poteau has 21. Total cases are 366 with 231 recoveries.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.